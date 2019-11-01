Couple told Dundee student they’d hurled acid in her face and stole bag

A terrified student was robbed of her rucksack after having “acid” hurled in her face by a thug couple.

John Hutton and Stacey Boyd, both 31, are facing jail after throwing a liquid in the woman’s face before robbing her on Ward Road in April.

They lied to the woman about throwing acid in her face before stealing her rucksack and its contents.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard their victim is now frightened to go out on her own as a result of their attack.

On the night in question, the woman had attended a friend’s art exhibition before visiting another friend’s flat on Commercial Street to consume alcohol.

She described herself as drunk but in full control of her faculties.

At around 1am, the woman left the flat to walk home and became aware of Hutton and Boyd near to the Balcony Bar.

Prosecutor Vicki Bell said: “She became aware of liquid being thrown to her face from a container with someone claiming it was acid.

“She heard the container fall to the ground and was aware of someone grabbing her rucksack from her right shoulder and going towards Nicoll Street.”

The shocked student quickly realised the liquid was not acid and attempted to borrow someone’s phone from the Balcony Bar but was unsuccessful.

She returned home and went to bed but contacted the police the following day after speaking with her flatmate.

Police seized the dress she was wearing and carried out a CCTV review of the area.

Footage showed the pair following her with Hutton carrying a cup.

Both Hutton, a prisoner of HMP Perth, and Boyd, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, were conveniently traced by police within Dundee Sheriff Court on April 25 and made no reply to being cautioned and charged.

The duo pleaded guilty to throwing a liquid on the woman’s face and robbing her of a rucksack, headphones, perfume, keys and a key ring on April 23 on Ward Road.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird, representing Boyd, said she was “ashamed and embarrassed” by her conduct.

Those sentiments were echoed by Hutton’s solicitor, Scott Norrie.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael remanded the pair in custody for social work reports to be prepared until November 22.