Couple to open restaurant in former Dundee registrars office – 10 years after they wed there

A husband and wife team are opening a new Indian restaurant at the city’s old registration office – 10 years after they were married there.

Donna and Sanat Ghatak have spent more than £100,000 on the eatery, bar and takeaway which is scheduled to open in June.

The office was closed two years ago when services switched to City Square.

But now it’s set to open its doors once more as a restaurant and Donna said: “It has been a lot of really hard work and a lot of money to get there, but we are excited.

“Sanat and I were actually married there in October 2009 and the first time we went in I said to him, ‘look we got married here,’ although these rooms are gone now.

“It was funny being back in the building where we got married.

“I had been in a few times over the years for other weddings and part of our theme for the restaurant’s decor will be of old photographs of weddings from different eras.

“Once we open we are offering a free bottle of Prosecco to couples who are married on the day and come to the restaurant at night for a meal with their marriage certificates.”

The couple will call the venue Shaheen, which was the name of their previous restaurants in the city at Perth Road and the Nethergate.

Sanat, 47, said: “The name means, roughly, good luck from the heavens. Like an eagle or some kind of bird coming down from the heavens and bringing luck.

“So we hope that is the case when we get up and running.”

The premises are in a listed building and the couple’s plans were restricted, but they are ready to launch their new business where thousands of Dundonians registered births, deaths and marriages for decades.

Donna added: “We will have eight staff including chefs, waiters, kitchen porter and bar staff.

“But there’s going to be more working at weekends when it is busier.

“I will work at the front of the restaurant as the kind of meet and greet side of things as I am born and bred in Dundee and lots of people know me.

“I have been working in catering all my life and even started work at 14 in a chippy.

“We had the Shaheen in Perth Road from 2007 to 2012 then moved to the city centre before closing it last October.”