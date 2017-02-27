A South African couple are preparing to embark on an ambitious 11,000 mile road trip between two places called Dundee in different continents.

Kevin and Donna Krummeck live in the town of Dundee in the east of South Africa.

Kevin is originally from the town while Donna is a native of the City of Discovery.

The pair plan to drive all the way to Tayside to raise money for a local charity and to mark their 30th wedding anniversary next year.

Kevin, 53, told the Tele: “We have always been adventurous and we’ve done a lot of exploration holidays.

“We’ve been playing with the idea of driving from Dundee to Dundee for some time. We thought if we didn’t do it now we never would.”

Donna, 51, moved to South Africa from Scotland with her parents when she was aged just two and met her husband-to-be as she was finishing school.

They married in 1988 and have two grown-up children, Kyle and Skye.

Their plan is to follow the western coastline of Africa as much as possible on and off-road when they set off in May 2018.

They will rely on their trusty “Landy” — a customised red Land Rover Discovery — for the whole journey, picking up supplies along the way.

The vehicle has been kitted out with extra off-road parts, a long-range fuel tank and a roof-mounted tent to ensure they can get out of even the trickiest situations.

When they arrive in Dundee later in the year, they intend to present a gift from the mayor of the South African town to the city’s Lord Provost and hold a party at the Piperdam Resort where Donna’s cousin is a manager.

They’ll spend some time touring Scotland and then fly back home to check on their restaurant and bar business before returning to complete the whole journey in reverse down Africa’s eastern coast.

Along the way, they’ll raise funds for South African humanitarian charity Helping Hand.

Kevin added that, despite the volatile political situation in some African countries, he wasn’t afraid of the potential difficulties they could encounter.

He said: “We don’t expect problems but Africa being Africa things can change in 24 hours.

“There might be times our plans have to change but it doesn’t scare us.

“If you worry too much about what’s round the corner life’s not worth living. A little calculated risk is worthwhile.”

The couple will be charting their “Dundee2Dundee” challenge through Facebook.