Couple ‘on edge’ after bricks thrown through their living room windows in Dundee

A couple have said they were “lucky” they weren’t seriously injured after two bricks were thrown through their living room windows.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident on Constitution Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shaun Jamieson and his fiancee Lauren Low said they thought there had been an explosion outside their property.

The couple – who have only lived in the area for four months – said they have been “on edge” since the incident.

Shaun, 26, said he dived over Lauren, 24, after the first brick came into the ground floor flat.

He said: “We could have been seriously injured.

“We had fallen asleep and the first brick literally missed me by inches.

“It sounded like an explosion – we thought my car had blown up.”

Lauren said the couple phoned the police immediately after the incident, which happened shortly after 2am, and both believe it was a “random attack”.

She added: “We are moving soon anyway but we really don’t want to be here any more after what’s happened.

“The police took the grey bricks away and a council worker came and boarded the windows up.”

Shaun said he was relieved his three-year-old daughter hadn’t been staying with them at the time.

He added: “The people who did this are mugs.

“My daughter could have been staying and we could all have suffered serious injuries.”

Shaun said he believed that at least two people must have been involved in the incident, judging by the speed the bricks came through the windows.

He added: “The bricks literally came in one after the other – if it wasn’t for the curtain taking the initial impact, I think they could have hit us.”

Shaun has been checking the area for CCTV and believes the bricks may have come from a construction site on Lawson Place.

He added: “We think it was a random attack because the car wasn’t targeted.

“Given the force the bricks came through the windows, we reckon the culprits must have thrown them from behind the car to smash the double glazing.

“One of the holes is the size of a football. There are still bits of glass falling out today.”

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555111.