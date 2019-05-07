Couple named as winners of dream wedding in Tele competition

One lucky couple have won their dream wedding at The Quay after raising more than £8,000 for charity.

Kirsty Fleming and Peter Forbes have worked hard over the last three weeks to raise as much cash as they could for Help for Kids.

Today, they were announced as winners of a £12,500 package, which will see them wed at The Quay next year.

The couple, who met online six years ago, are keen fundraisers and managed to raise a massive £8,599.88.

The couple held a variety of events including a bingo night, quiz night and a darts competition.

The competition saw all of the couples competing raise a collective £12,915.21.

A whole package has been sorted for the bride and groom’s special day.

The bride’s dress will be supplied by Innate Bride and McCall’s will supply the kilt for the groom.

At the wedding, 50 guests will be treated to arrival and toast drinks, as well as a wedding breakfast.

Stacey Wallace, manager of Help for Kids, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank to all the couples for participating. It has been a long three weeks for them.

“They just worked extremely hard. We just want to thank everybody that got behind them.

“It is absolutely amazing. It’s such a great amount that will go towards helping a lot of children.”

Kirsty said: “I can’t believe it.

“I’m really happy. We did 12 or 13 different events and they have totally paid off.”

The winning couple was revealed by the groom, who walked on to the Foxlake Waterpark dressed as a fox, he then removed his fancy-dress head to reveal who had won.

Kirsty added: “It was a really good way to reveal it. I can’t wait now, I’m so excited. It’s such a nice place. All of our friends and families have been so good.”

Peter said: “It’s just incredible to be honest. I’m in total shock.”