Couple in court over claims they spat at shop staff in Dundee

A couple have been remanded in custody over claims they spat at shop staff after chasing a youth into a shop.

Clayre Stewart and William Neilson, both of Tulloch Court, allegedly committed the offences at the Premier store on Nethergate on November 7.

It is alleged the pair behaved in an aggressive manner on the street before arguing with a group of youths and following one of them into the store.

Neilson, 47, is then alleged to have tried to push past Umayr Asif before spitting on him, punching him on the head and pulling him to the ground.

Prosecutors allege that Stewart, 29, allegedly spat on Arron Beveridge and repeatedly tried to punch him on the head and body.

Stewart is also accused of punching a door and windows as well as refusing to leave.

Thereafter, Neilson allegedly made racially offensive remarks towards Mr Asif.

The pair appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court where they made no plea on petition in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff Gerard MacMillan continued the case for further examination and remanded them in custody meantime.