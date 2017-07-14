A couple have been left “gutted” after a £32,000 raid on their home.

Two motorbikes, laptops, a phone and a £6,000 camera were stolen from Kenny Malcolm and Lynda Morton’s house in Carnoustie between 3pm and 4pm yesterday.

Thieves broke into the couple’s home and made off with the goods, which are worth about £32,000 in total.

One of the bikes is a Honda CBR600F and the other is a 2013 Fireblade, modified to look like a Fireblade SP. The bike is red, white and blue with gold wheels.

A distinctive pink bike helmet was also stolen during the raid.

According to Kenny, 59, police chased a man wearing a balaclava on one of the bikes in Dundee but were unable to catch him.

Speaking to the Tele, Kenny said: “My partner had come home and put the scooter in the garage and took the car out to do the shopping.

“It was after 3pm and we assume two guys had broken in and stole cameras, laptops, my sat nav and a Samsung Galaxy S5 before they took the bikes.

“They ransacked the ground floor, took my skiing bag and just filled it with whatever they could get.

“The police did chase someone wearing a balaclava on what looked like Lynda’s motorbike but due to the traffic they couldn’t get near him.

“They were seen in Fintry and Whitfield and I know the police were searching for them but we haven’t heard anything since.”

Lynda, 58, made a desperate appeal for information online just a few hours after the theft happened.

Police Scotland are currently investigating the break-in.

The couple have urged anyone who may have seen bikes matching the description of their machines to contact police.

Kenny added: “We’re absolutely gutted — we’ve never had anything like this happen before. Lynda had a very expensive camera which they took and she’s pretty upset about that.

“A pink helmet was also taken and I think with the fact he was wearing a balaclava when he was driving the police know who they’re looking for.

“The police estimate that everything stolen was worth about £32,000.

“There’s not a lot you can do about it. It’s happened but we’re hoping we can get some of it back. We’ll just have to wait and see unfortunately.”