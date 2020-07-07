Couple ensure Covid-19 doesn’t ruin their big day as they marry in Carnoustie church gardens

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, many were left in limbo – especially couples who were expected to tie the knot only to be forced into cancelling their big day.

For Carnoustie pair Gillian Bennett, 65, and Lindsay Cook, 59, what should have been the best day of their lives was shrouded in uncertainty as a question mark hung over how wedding ceremonies could be held.

But on Saturday Gillian and Lindsay were able to say “I do” as planned – albeit in different circumstances to what they originally had in mind. The couple had previously planned to hold their big day inside Panbride Church on Arbroath Road, until the lockdown restrictions put paid to that plan.

But that didn’t stop them and, with the help of the church’s minister, as well as members of the local community, Gillian and Lindsay made it official in an intimate ceremony in the manse gardens.

Only two witnesses attended the service, along with minister Annette Gordon and piper George Gordon.

There was one more special guest, however. The couple’s beloved dog Dougal was also in attendance with a smart tartan bow tie.

Gillian said: “We were delighted to be able to get married in such lovely surroundings.

“Even though we are restricted in what we can do it shows that people can still enjoy special occasions such as this.

“It has been lovely to be able to share good news in these times.”

Annette said: “This was a little ray of sunshine for our congregation – a happy good news story at this time of Covid 19.

“We couldn’t hold the wedding ceremony in the church itself but we were able to move it outside in to the manse garden. It was an absolute pleasure to be able to marry Gillian and Lindsay.

“Although lockdown has forced the closure of our buildings, we as a congregation have never stopped being part of the church.”

It hasn’t been an easy time for the church in Carnoustie, with services being conducted online and face to face meetings at a minimum. But that didn’t stop the congregation chipping in to help Gillian and Lindsay’s big day.

Annette said: “Our worship has gone online and pastoral care is being done by phone or email, and even Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp.

“So, although it wasn’t possible to marry Gillian and Lindsay inside the church as they had planned, it was wonderful to offer the use of the garden to the happy couple for their special day, and it was a real community effort.

“Members of our congregation helped to get the garden neat and tidy for the occasion.

“Leaders from 1st Carnoustie Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Association not only allowed us to borrow their gazebo, but also came along with other friends in our congregation early on Saturday morning to erect and secure it properly.

“The piper led the bridal party, flowers were from our local florist, and even the photographer was a local man.

“Even though restrictions meant that only a few close friends were able to witness the wedding, and lots of hand sanitiser was needed, it was a lovely day. The rain stopped just in time – and even Dougal was on his best behaviour.”