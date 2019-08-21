Couple end up wedding after first meeting on opening day of school a decade before

This groom’s joinery skills came in handy when it came to the decor of his gorgeous wedding.

Kyle Brackenridge and Stephanie Coats wed in a fabulous rustic yet modern ceremony at The Byre at Inchyra on July 6, after meeting in their first year of school more than 10 years before.

After seven years together Kyle got down on one knee during a trip to the west coast of America, where he tricked Stephanie into thinking he was just taking a video of the view at Yosemite National Park after a hike up to the top of a waterfall.

For the next three years the couple planned their perfect wedding with Burfly Photography on board, Season Catering taking charge of the food and Paper Tiger ready to fill the dance floor, there was one vital part left to choose, the dress.

Stephanie, 27, turned the hunt for the perfect gown into a weekend trip to ensure all of the family could be involved. The primary school teacher said: “Finding the dress was a great experience. We went to London so my sister could be there too.

“We went to the Riki Dalal Haute couture flagship store but when I went to try on one dress that I thought I would love, I ended up not liking it as much as I thought I would. However, I fell in love with the one I chose.

“The only problem was that I didn’t like the skirt, I had a vision of what I’d wanted the skirt to look like and the company changed it for me. It turned into everything I had ever dreamed of in a wedding dress.”

With the bridal gown sorted they had something else to dress – the venue – a job for 26-year-old joiner Kyle, who owns Ashton Joiners.

Stephanie said: “Our inspiration came from lots of different wedding pages and also just from ourselves.

“We saw lots of amazing ideas and knew we wanted to go with a blush pink and gold theme.

“We added in geometric shapes to give it more of a modern twist, but still with a rustic feel.

© Burfly pics

“We searched through sites to find what we were looking for but a lot of the decor we made ourselves. Kyle being a joiner really came in handy!

“The place-setting materials were all hand-dyed to the perfect colour and we also cut down trees from my parents garden to hang the branches above all the tables.

“We wanted a really fun and relaxed wedding, but still with a formal feel. We tried our best to combine the two.

“We really wanted people to be up dancing and enjoying themselves. We were so happy with the band we selected as the dance floor was full all night and everyone had an amazing time.

“It was just great to have everyone you love altogether in the one place having fun.”

Although planning to make the day look and feel as perfect as possible was worth it, Stephanie’s favourite part of the day was simple.

“My favourite part was the moment I walked down the aisle and could hear the string quartet playing and could see Kyle’s face. I will never forget that moment.”

Kyle added: “My favourite was seeing everything we had planned over the last few years come together, our wedding was the biggest thing we had planned together and I was proud of how it turned out.

“It’s a happy day and worth every minute of all the planning and money you spend to see everyone in such high spirits and of course, seeing Stephanie, my new wife, walking towards me was a great feeling.”