Couple donate cuddle cots to Ninewells after tragedy

A Tayside couple whose daughter was stillborn have donated medical equipment to help others coping with the loss of a child.

Bernadette Nelson and Michael Hay’s daughter Emily died in the womb after medical complications.

The couple donated two cuddle cots to the Tulip Suite at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. The cots enable families to spend time with their babies.

The Blairgowrie couple raised funds for the personalised cots after Emily was born on February 6.

Bernadette said: “It was emotional and the midwives really appreciated it. They’d never seen cuddle cots with memory plaques on them.”