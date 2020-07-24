Couple deny assault of police officers at Dundee property

A couple have denied claims they assaulted and struggled with police officers.

Teresa Reilly and Brian Hall, of Greendykes Road, allegedly committed the offences on the street where they stay on April 28.

It is alleged Reilly shouted, swore, repeatedly struck a door and made threats of violence before assaulting PC Kirsty Fotheringham by kicking her on the body and repeatedly trying to punch her.

Reilly is also accused of flailing out with her arms and pushing constables Scott McIntyre and Edward Ranking.

Prosecutors allege Hall obstructed officers by trying to prevent Reilly being arrested.

Court papers allege Hall assaulted PC McIntyre by pushing him on the chest and struggling with him.

Reilly, 54 and Hall, 55, pleaded not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court and had a trial fixed for January.