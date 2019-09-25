Couple deny abusing and struggling with Dundee police officers

A couple have denied accusations they struggled with police and made abusive remarks.

Barry Lobban, of Sandeman Street, and Gillian Foy, of Strathmartine Road, allegedly committed the offence at the latter’s home address on September 19.

Lobban, 39, is accused of interfering with officers trying to arrest 41-year-old Foy, allegedly blocking their path and struggling with them.

He additionally denies shouting, swearing, and making homophobic remarks.

Foy denies making racially abusive comments as well as shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

The pair had a trial fixed for January 16 with an intermediate diet on December 19.