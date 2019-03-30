Couple claim their fowl meal had feathers and claws attached to chicken

A couple have called fowl on a Dundee restaurant after they claimed they were served chicken that still had claws and feathers.

Diners Kayleigh Ferry, 17, and her boyfriend Rhys Muir, 19, visited the Camperdown Elm restaurant after hearing good things about its food.

However, following what they said was “rude” service from staff and a long wait for food, they were stunned to be served the “disgusting” poultry.

Images Kayleigh shared on social media show what appear to be claws protruding from part of the chicken, and a feather on the top.

The horrified teen had joked that staff must have been killing the chicken themselves in the kitchen because of their near-hour-long wait for food.

“When it came out I was convinced I must have jinxed it,” she said.

The couple had visited the restaurant, beside the Kingsway at Myrekirk, on Wednesday night after recommendations from friends.

Kayleigh said: “The front-of-house staff were quite rude and our server didn’t look like he was caring all that much.

“After we ordered our drinks they sat at the counter for about 15 minutes and we actually had to go up and ask for them to be brought over.

“Then the food came out about 50 minutes after we arrived and the chicken had a feather on it.

“It looked like it had claws growing out of its wing – they felt hard. It was horrible. I had actually joked that they must have been killing it back there because of the time they took.

“Rhys gave his a look and said it didn’t look right either.”

She added that the manager had been “extremely rude” when they flagged up the feathery food.

Since sharing the images online, Kayleigh has been inundated with comments from hundreds of locals.

Some claimed to have had similarly unpleasant experiences, but others were shocked, having enjoyed the eatery themselves.

Kayleigh, from Broughty Ferry, has reported the meal to Marston’s, based in Wolverhampton.

A Marston’s spokeswoman said: “Ms Ferry raised her concerns with management during her meal and she was apologised to and was offered a full refund.

“It has since been escalated within our food team and we will carry out a full investigation with our supplier on this.”