Couple charged with threatening to murder children in Dundee

A couple have appeared in court over allegations that they threatened to murder two children.

Douglas pair Jonathan Wales, 32, and Leah Gardiner 30, are accused of repeatedly threatening the children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with violence at an address in Dundee.

The woman is additionally accused of attacking one of the children.

It is alleged that on various occasions between February 28 and March 11, the pair allegedly shouted and swore repeatedly at the children, called them offensive names and threatened them with violence.

They allegedly threatened to murder the children, threatened to dispose of their dog and threatened to throw them out of the house.

A second charge states that Gardiner allegedly dragged one of the children by the body and repeatedly struck them on the head and body on March 2.

Appearing on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court, the couple had their case continued for further examination by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

They were each released on bail.