Couple and their young children almost struck by car in Perth

Police are appealing for information after a car “almost” struck a couple crossing the road with their two children in Perth.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm at a pedestrian crossing near Lidl on Glasgow Road.

Officers have said that the red 63 plate Ford Fiesta went through the red light at the pedestrian crossing at speed.

A couple were crossing the road with their two children, aged four and four-months at the time.

Police said: “The car missed them by less than two metres, before driving off and parking in the Lidl car park.

“We have the details of the car involved and are following a positive line of inquiry, however we would still like to trace anyone who saw the incident.

“In particular, we would like to trace the driver of another car who witnessed the incident and stopped to offer assistance to the family.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”