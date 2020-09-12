Married Dundee couple accused of having indecent images of children and bestiality

A married couple have appeared in court accused of downloading and possessing indecent images of children.

Adam and Gail Fraser, both of Bonnethill Court, allegedly committed the offences on separate occasions between December 2012 and October 2019.

They are also alleged to have possessed bestiality images.

The pair made no plea when they appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that between December 25 2012 and December 12 2014, as well as between January 6 and February 16 last year, both permitted to be taken or did take indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at their home address.

At the same location, it is alleged they both possessed indecent images of children between April 21 2014 and October 16 2019.

A third charge alleges that between January 6 and October 16 last year, both were in possession of an extreme pornographic image depicting a sex act between a human and an animal.

Before continuing the case for further examination, Sheriff John Rafferty remanded 38-year-old Adam Fraser in custody.

Gail Fraser, 34, was released on bail ahead of a further court hearing.