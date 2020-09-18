Couple accused of endangering man’s life in Arbroath assault

A couple have appeared in court accused of endangering a man’s life after attacking him in Arbroath.

Craig Stirling and Gillian Smith, both of West Abbey Street, are alleged to have repeatedly stamped on Iain Connell’s head on the same street on September 16.

The pair were remanded in custody after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Stirling, 43, and 35-year-old Smith assaulted Mr Connell by repeatedly striking him to the head and causing him to fall to the ground.

Thereafter, as Mr Connell lay on the ground, they allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked him to the head and body.

Court papers allege that the pair repeatedly stamped on his head. This allegedly caused Mr Connell to suffer severe injury and endangered his life.

A separate charge alleges that Stirling and Smith shouted, swore and acted aggressively during the incident.

The duo did not offer a plea when they appeared on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty.

Their case was continued for further examination and were remanded in custody meantime.

Residents spoke yesterday about the police activity in the street the night prior, when the pair were arrested.

Elaine Midwinter, who has lived on West Abbey Street for 35 years, saw emergency services on the scene.

She said: “All I saw was a police van and the flashing blue lights of an ambulance at about 10:25pm.

“It was a bit scary – people try to keep to themselves around here.”

Arryn Skelly, a 22-year-old who moved to the street a month ago, said: “Last night I looked outside and saw about nine or 10 police cars sitting outside.

“I also saw someone else getting taken into the back of a police car. There wasn’t much else going on but the police were there for at least an hour or so.

“We’ve lived here for like a month and there’s always a bit of shouting out in the street but it’s the first time we’ve ever seen police.”