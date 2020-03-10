County lines dealer who took over Dundee home to push heroin and crack cocaine jailed

A debt-ridden dealer took over a vulnerable drug user’s flat in Menzieshill so he could push heroin and crack cocaine.

Mousa Kamara was sent to Dundee by a drugs gang in London so he could work off debts.

Kamara was involved in adopting “county lines” and “cuckooing” methods which involves dealers coercing vulnerable people into pushing drugs or, in some cases, taking over their homes.

A sheriff jailed Kamara for more than two years, adding that she had “real concerns” about the methods.

It was revealed that police had received intelligence that Kamara was occupying the home of a vulnerable drug user using county lines and cuckooing methods to deal drugs.

Officers attended at Tweed Crescent on December 3 last year and saw Kamara leave a grey Renault Megane.

Kamara was stopped and found with £1,000 of cash, an iPhone, a Nokia mobile phone and two SIM cards.

When asked why he had so much money in possession, Kamara said he was “planning on going to the shops”.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford said that Kamara was found with drugs when he was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Mrs Letford said: “The accused removed 13 wraps which were tested to be diamorphine. A further 13 wraps were found on him which tested positive for crack cocaine.

“He stated ‘it’s just personal’.”

The heroin was found to have a maximum value of £110, with the crack cocaine being valued at around £260.

A number of text messages relating to drug dealing were uncovered on the Nokia phone. These were sent to a large distribution list.

One message stated: “Jamie and John now in town. Doing deliveries. Best of both.”

Kamara, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of both drugs between December 1-3 on Tweed Crescent.

Doug McConnell, defending, said Kamara was the “low of the low” in terms of the operation and was sent to Dundee in order to pay off debts.

He added that Kamara, who was previously jailed for drug dealing, understood he faced a lengthy prison stint.

Mr McConnell said: “He’s not the brains of the operation at all.

“He’s a young man with a difficult past. Basically he was put on a coach to do this because of debts he had.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond interjected saying: “It’s one thing getting put on a bus but to go and occupy a house, I have real concerns about this happening in Dundee.”

Kamara was jailed for 32 months.