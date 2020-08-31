Country music drive in show coming to Angus in September

A country music drive in show is coming to Angus next month.

The Country Music Drive In Show, featuring artists including Philomena Begley and Joe Moore, will take place at Monikie Country Park on September 18.

© Supplied

Accompanied by popular band Keltic Storm, artists will perform their trademark hits at the event, organised by JMG Music Group and Angus Alive.

James McGarrity, CEO of JMG Music Group, said: “Since the pandemic started in March there has been very little in the form of live music outside of social media.

“We did a few drive in events in Northern Ireland and Scotland last month which went very well and the feedback has been excellent as people can enjoy a live show whilst adhering to the current Covid-19 regulations.

“We receive massive support in Scotland for our shows and we are delighted to partner with Angus Alive.”

Beginning at 7.30pm, people are invited to watch the show from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The concert sound will be broadcast on radio to each vehicle and there will also be a PA system on stage, to capture the live atmosphere of the normal show.

Tickets for the event are now on sale from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/505039 or you can call Joan Keith on 07786 086512.