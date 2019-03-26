Tuesday, March 26th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Perthshire

Counterfeit tobacco seized by police in Tayside with more raids planned

by Steven Rae
March 26, 2019, 10:25 am
Tobacco has been seized after a joint operation between Police Scotland and Perth and Kinross trading standards.
Tobacco has been seized after a joint operation between Police Scotland and Perth and Kinross trading standards.
Send us a story

Yesterday, officers from the Perth Community Policing Team, accompanied by Perth and Kinross Council Trading Standards, attended a number of licensed premises in the Perth area.

With the help of specially trained dogs, large quantities of illegal counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco were seized.

More operations of this type are planned across Tayside in the coming weeks, the force has said.

The amount and value of the tobacco, as well as the number of shops targeted, has not been released by Police Scotland at this time, a spokesman added.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel