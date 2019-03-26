Counterfeit tobacco seized by police in Tayside with more raids planned

Yesterday, officers from the Perth Community Policing Team, accompanied by Perth and Kinross Council Trading Standards, attended a number of licensed premises in the Perth area.

With the help of specially trained dogs, large quantities of illegal counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco were seized.

More operations of this type are planned across Tayside in the coming weeks, the force has said.

The amount and value of the tobacco, as well as the number of shops targeted, has not been released by Police Scotland at this time, a spokesman added.