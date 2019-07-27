Counter event planned today for visit of Nigel Farage to Dundee

An event has been planned to celebrate diversity in the city to coincide with the controversial visit of right-wing politician Nigel Farage.

The Brexit Party leader is due to visit the Caird Hall on September 12 as part of his “Brexiteer fightback” tour.

Now a counter event has been earmarked, with Dundee for Diversity, Not Farage due to take place in City Square on the same day.

The event, which will celebrate multiculturalism in Dundee, has already gathered plenty of support online, with more than 800 people signalling their interest in the event.

Polish dancers are billed among the entertainment on offer during the day in what is Mr Farage’s only stop in Scotland.

Event co-organiser Siobhan Tolland said: “As soon as we heard he was coming we wanted to set up an event to promote multiculturalism in the city.

“We didn’t want an anti-Farage demonstration but a party celebrating diversity.

“The response to the event has been fantastic. We have submitted an application to Dundee City Council so that’s where we are at the moment.

“We’ve had a number of performers getting in touch wanting to take part.”

Mr Farage’s visits to other cities in the UK this year have sparked controversy. He was targeted by milkshakes on some stops (see video below).

Siobhan, from Birkhill, added: “I want to stress this is being billed as a lactose-free event. We really want to make it a very positive event.”

Councillor Lynne Short said she didn’t think Dundonians would resort to such measures.

She said: “I think people will be respectful and use their tongue and wicked sense of humour as opposed to other means.

“Diversity has been the strength of this city. We have Italians, Polish and Irish at the bedrock of the communities.

“I support the right of Mr Farage to speak in the city but I also support the counter argument.

“I’m delighted to hear of the counter event.”

Mr Farage’s visit has raised eyebrows among some local councillors.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander claimed there would be a lack of uptake for his visit before suggesting a change of venue to a portable toilet.