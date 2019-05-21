Countdown on for new Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail’s Dundee kick-off

The countdown is on ahead of the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail kicking off in Dundee and taking place all over the country.

A total of 35 colourful statues will be displayed in the city, with additional statues appearing in Perth, St Andrews and further afield, from June 17 as part of a nationwide trail that spans more than 700 miles.

At the end of the 11-week project, Dundee’s statues will appear together at a farewell gathering in Slessor Gardens before being auctioned off at Dundee Rep on September 17 to raise money for the Archie Foundation, which supports Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells.

Each statue has been individually decorated by artists. Some will even be interactive, telling jokes, making noises and playing music.

Like the previous Oor Wullie Bucket Trail, fans will get the chance to sit next to their favourite statue and have a picture with the lovable rogue.

The hand-painted statues, which have been sponsored by local and national businesses and organisations, are being stored in a secure location until the big unveiling.

The trail encourages communities to come together as well as families and friends to explore the city to collect pictures of all of the statues.

The campaign is run in partnership by five organisations: the Archie Foundation, DC Thomson Media, Wild in Art, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Sarah Johnston, fundraising manager for Archie, said: “It’s so exciting to get some sneak peeks of the sculptures as we get closer to the launch date.

“It is great to see businesses, schools, community groups and artists all working together on this project.

“All over Scotland communities are preparing for the first-ever nationwide art trail and it will raise money for children and families at some of the most difficult times in their lives.

“The Archie Foundation is proud to be working with Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Wild in Art and DC Thomson Media on this wonderful project with Scotland’s favourite son Oor Wullie.

“It’s going to be such a fun summer and we can’t wait to see everyone out and about visiting the sculptures.”

Various artists have contributed to the campaign including internet art sensation Mr Doodle, and Dundee artist Islay Spalding, who applied her design at the V&A on Friday.

Her statue, named Dazzle Wullie, is sponsored by the V&A, and features bold geometric patterns, inspired by Dazzle ship camouflage used in the First World War.

In total, there will be 200 sculptures across Scotland in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness, with similar farewell events and auctions taking place in each city.

There will also be 350 mini statues, decorated by local schools, youths and community groups, with 27 schools in Dundee taking part.

These can be found in libraries and community centres as well as at the farewell events.

An app will be available for members of the public to help them find and collect all of the sculptures, as well as a paper map.

An Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail HQ has been set up in the Wellgate, where trail-themed merchandise and sculpture maps are available.

The OWBBT team are still looking for sponsors for a few final statues, as well as volunteers for the shop and other roles. Anyone interested can email hello@oorwullie.com or sarah@archie.org.