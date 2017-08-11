VIDEO: Tele goes behind the scenes at Camperdown Park with Carnival Fifty Six just hours away

The finishing touches are being put to Carnival Fifty Six with just one day to go until the Dundee festival begins.

Thousands of revellers will flock to Camperdown Park this weekend as part of the city’s biggest music event in over a decade.

The colourful Big Top tent, along with the Discovery Live stage, ferris wheel and a number of other structures have now been erected at the site.

Work is ongoing throughout the park, with the Mardi Gras main stage still being built yesterday.

The organisers say the site was due to be completed this morning.

And The Tele was given a special tour round the site before the doors finally open.

Carnival Fifty-Six event manager, Steve Reynolds, said: “The preparation has been great.

“We had a bit of a downpour on Monday but the weather has been really kind to us and we’re on schedule to have everything ready.

“We’ve had so much positive support which has continued throughout the build-up.

“The biggest challenge has been getting things in the right place. Obviously Craig has a vision and we want to work towards that.

“The Big Top is one of the best I’ve worked on, it’s absolutely brilliant.

“We’re just looking forward to getting people in for something that really is different and unique.”

A comprehensive security plan has been devised with the organisers working closely with Police Scotland.

Chief Inspector Nicky Russell, who will be event commander for Carnival Fifty-Six, said armed officers may be seen in Dundee during the festival.

She added: “There will be a police presence across the weekend and we’re here to support the stewards and staff as best we can.

“This event is totally different to the concerts we’ve had at Slessor Gardens which had a much shorter timescale.

“But we’re really excited for this which is bringing people into Dundee and hopefully we’ll get some nice weather.

“There will be armed police in Tayside but not specifically for this event.

“People may see armed officers at the event but they are there for reassurance as with searches that will be carried out.”

Among the top acts gearing up to perform include Mark Ronson, Rudimental, The Charlatans and Basement Jaxx.

But the Carnival Fifty Six party isn’t just exclusive to Camperdown.

Church nightclub will host the official after-party, with DJ sets from hometown heroes The View and The Fratellis frontman Barry Fratelli on Saturday from 10pm.

The Fratellis will play the main stage just a few hours earlier, with The View lead singer Kyle Falconer due to headline the Jam:Live stage on Sunday.

Meanwhile, festivalgoers have been advised that any bags they bring will be searched and metal detectors will be in force.

Steve Reynolds, event manager, said: “For fairly obvious reasons, we don’t talk about the specifics of our security measures.

“We can say that there will be searches of staff and customers at the event over the weekend.

“This will include bag searches and the use of metal detector wands.”

The weather outlook is predicted to be good for the event, with the Met Office forecasting sunny conditions.

Carnival Fifty Six will be the first music festival to be held in the city since the Radio One Big Weekend in 2006.