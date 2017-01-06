A launch party to begin the countdown to Dundee’s biggest music festival since 2006 has been announced.

Carnival 56 is set to attract 15,000 revellers on August 12 and 13 at Camperdown Park.

Now a celebration of the festival has been announced for March 3 with some of Dundee’s most talented musicians due to perform.

Headlining the special gig at Fat Sam’s nightclub on South Ward Road is Be Charlotte, fronted by Dundee teenager Charlotte Brimmer.

She is already regarded as being at the cutting edge of Scottish songwriting, despite her young years.

Also due to play is Model Aeroplanes, while former Snow Patrol member Tom Simpson and his fellow Rhumba Residents will also be performing.

Hosting the event will be Scottish TV presenter and former Harry Potter actress Arielle Free.

Festival director Craig Blyth, of Jigsaw Events, said: “The launch party will mark the start of our countdown and promises to be an excellent celebration in its own right.

“We believe our party line-up will offer a great taste of things to come in the summer, and we can guarantee everyone who joins us a fabulous night out.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carnival 56 will take place at Camperdown Park over a weekend.

It will feature five live music areas including the main Mardi Gras stage, a big top tent, and a VIP area, along with bars and food concessions.

Mr Blyth revealed it won’t be long before bands are announced for the biggest festival since Radio One’s Big Weekend in 2006.

He added: “Details of the line-up will be released very soon and tickets for the festival itself will go on sale soon after.”

The launch party will be held from 8pm at Fat Sam’s nightclub in South Ward Road.