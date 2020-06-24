Council’s long grass policy blasted after puppy suffers injury

A Dundee dog owner has blasted Dundee City Council for an injury that resulted in expensive vet bills for her beloved pet.

Gillian Strachan, 52, from Menzieshill blames overgrown grass close to her Menzieshill home for a deep cut to her dog, Amber’s leg.

Now she fears that a child could end up hurt if Dundee City Council decide not to cut grass in areas frequently used by dog walkers and families.

Gillian, a customers services adviser said she had been playing with the five-month-old pup – a cross labrador-whippet – in the grassy area behind her home.

She said: “Amber was chasing a ball we were throwing for her in the long grass behind our house in Thurso Crescent.

“She came back limping but initially we couldn’t see what was wrong.

“It was only when we got her home and saw blood on her bed that we realised she had a big cut on her leg.

“We took her to the vet where she needed seven staples on the wound, costing us £200 in all.”

Gillian said on another occasion Amber began yelping in the same area.

“She was obviously in pain and had hurt herself again but, fortunately, this time she didn’t appear to have any obvious injuries,” she commented.

“Now I’m disgusted to read that Dundee City Council isn’t going to be cutting the grass in parks and other areas.

“They are forever banging on about dog walkers cleaning up after their dogs. Well, do they know how difficult it is to pick up dog poo from overgrown grass?

“More importantly, as the grass is so long, you can’t see what’s hidden there. God forbid a child gets hurt.

“If my dog gets hurt again because of the council’s novel – crazy – idea of helping biodiversity, I will be sending them the vet bill.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

It recently announced it is seeking to work with the public on plans to create “naturalised spaces” that would encourage wildlife.

These changes would not affect high-priority spaces such as playparks, sports areas, cemeteries or green communal areas near housing, but would allow for limited parts of some public parks to be developed as biodiversity areas.

Council officers have been consulting with residents and organisations in the West End on naturalised zones within Magdalen Green.

Over 25 potential sites elsewhere in the city have been given provisional designation as naturalised zones and will be allowed to develop without herbicide use or grass cutting.

The council plans to engage with local communities and community councils over the coming months regarding these sites.