A multimillion-pound investment to build hundreds of homes in Dundee is set to get the green light.

The council will look to approve the Strategic Housing Investment Plan next week, which includes its vision for the development of housing between 2017 and 2022.

The plans include regenerating several “priority” areas in Dundee, including Hilltown, Whitfield, Lochee and the North West.

Over the next five years, the local authority plans to build 400 homes in the city. This includes projects in Alexander Street, Glamis Road, Kilbride Place and Mid Craigie, while by the end of 2017, developments in Mill o’ Mains and Dens Road are set to finish.

A total of £65 million is set to be spent on housing — including £29.7m which has been made available through the Scottish Government Affordable Housing Programme — over this period.

The council’s neighbourhood services committee has been asked to approve the Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) next Monday.

Councillor John Alexander, the local authority’s housing convener, today said he was “excited” by the plans and added: “Working with our housing associations partners, the number, range and quality of new-build social housing in the city is set to continue on its upward trend.

“Under the previous Labour-led administration, there were no council houses built in more than 20 years.

“Coupled with the right-to-buy, this reduced the number of council properties available and that is the legacy we were left.

“However, I’m pleased the end of the right-to-buy will prevent further reductions to our council house number and combined with our rapidly increasing new-build programme, we will see an increase in the properties available in Dundee.

“In the next year, we’ll see 217 new-build properties completed in addition to hundreds more starting the same year.

“On Derby Street alone, we are building 163 new properties in partnership with Hillcrest Housing Association.

“I am regularly in discussion with the Scottish Government about delivering more council and social housing.

“I have continual dialogue with the Minister for Housing, Kevin Stewart.

“The Government has committed to building 50,000 new social units over the next few years.

“I want to help them meet that target and I’m working on putting Dundee at the front of the queue for any additional resources.”

Charleston activist Stella Carrington said she was “delighted” that the council were looking at a cross section of housing to provide for a variety of needs.

She added: “This document sounds like good news. I hope the council keep the momentum going.”

The council’s director of neighbourhood services Elaine Zwirlein has recommended the plan for approval.

She added: “The plan is the key statement of affordable housing development priorities with the local authority area.

“The council and its partners continue to make good progress in delivering high-quality, energy-efficient, new-build social rented housing in the city.”

The plan also highlights specialised areas where housing is needed, including for older people with housing care, those with learning difficulties, mental health issues, physical disabilities, wheelchair housing and young people.