Councillors vote through plans for homes on Dundee golf course

Councillors have voted unanimously in favour of plans to build 76 new homes on Ballumbie Golf Course.

The plans by developer Stewart Milne Homes were approved despite the concerns of several residents about the impact of the development on traffic on Ballumbie Road.

Marianne Evans, area director with Stewart Milne Homes, said the speed limit on the road would be reduced to 30mph from the border with Angus Council as part of the development.

Committee convener Will Dawson said he was sympathetic to the objectors’ concerns but there were no material considerations that would justify refusal of the application.

As part of the development, Stewart Milne Homes will have to pay £4,337.17 per home to help pay for an extension to Ballumbie Primary School.