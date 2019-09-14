Councillors told to boot out bid for fourth Aldi store in Dundee

A supermarket chain’s bid to open a fourth shop in Dundee could fall at the first hurdle after planners called for its latest plan to be rejected by councillors.

Aldi’s £4.25 million plan for a store on Tom Johnston Road at Claypotts is being recommended for refusal at a meeting next week.

The proposals, first mooted in April this year, would see the German chain build a fourth Dundee store, together with new industrial units and a trade counter.

Aldi claims these would complement the nearby West Pitkerro Industrial Estate and Michelin site.

It estimates it would create 35 jobs in the store, plus up to 24 job opportunities in the units.

The Claypotts plans bear similarities to Aldi’s Arbroath Road development, which also came with industrial units which have since been sold on.

A survey of local residents held earlier this year showed that 91% of those who attended were supportive of the development.

Some of those consulted see it as a welcome competitor for the Sainsbury’s store nearby.

Agents acting for Aldi say the proposal is the most promising chance to develop the site.

It warned earlier this year that “at no point has a viable interest come forward for any use” for the site in the last 10 years other than the supermarket bid.

However, city planners say that giving the land over to a retailer would deprive Dundee of industrial potential – despite having a “generous supply” of land to hand.

Their report, to be reviewed by councillors on Monday, argues that the proposal does not comply with Dundee’s local development plan, which sets the site aside exclusively for industrial use.

“The proposed retail element of the proposal fails to respect the character of this largely homogenous business area and will introduce a non-conforming use which could impact negatively on the wider area,” it reads.

Refusing the plans may also have a knock-on effect for local firm James Keiller Developments, which is selling the land so it can fund other nearby developments.

James Keiller Developments and Aldi were contacted for comment.