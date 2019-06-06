Councillors to rule on plans to convert former quarry in Carse of Gowrie into holiday park

Councillors are set to rule on plans to convert a former quarry in the Carse of Gowrie into a holiday park.

Developers Errol Ground Ltd approached the local authority’s planning department in April with blueprints for a caravan site and pitch and putt at the former clay extraction pit at Inchcoonans, complete with appropriate infrastructure.

The edge of the site is already used as a holiday destination, with Silverwood Lodges and Bistro based on the edge of the development area.

No objections to the proposals have been posted online.