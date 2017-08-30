Councillor raises questions over Dundee Post Office proposals

Proposed changes to Post Office services in Dundee city centre have come under scrutiny by a local councillor.

Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, has written to Post Office chiefs seeking clarification on the planned switch from Meadowside to Whitehall Street.

She said: “After carefully reading through the consultation letter sent out by the Post Office’s sales and trade marketing director, I am writing back to him seeking information on a number of issues.

“I’m concerned on two fronts: what happens to existing employees; and what happens to the services they deliver?

“The letter from Roger Gale makes no mention of if, and under what terms and conditions, staff who currently work at Meadowside will transfer to the new operation at Whitehall Street.

“It is not clear who they will work for if the move goes ahead, and as a community that aspires to be a Living Wage city, I want reassurance that their terms and conditions will not be diminished in any way.

“The people of Dundee deserve the best services, and while there are advantages to having our main Post Office in Whitehall Street with its good public transport links and central location, it will be of no use if what we can do there isn’t as much as we currently can at Meadowside.”

The consultation runs until October 4, with the change scheduled to take place in November.