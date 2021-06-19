Councillor’s plea not to let keyboard warriors kill Arbroath active travel debate

A leading councillor says she hopes social media noise will not drown out the sensible voices on each side of the Arbroath active travel debate.

The Angus town is five days into the trial run of the £13 million cycling and walking scheme which will re-shape use of the A92 running through it.

Arbroath was the first community in Scotland to land a huge chunk of Sustrans support for the Place for Everyone project.

Angus Council is putting £4m into the scheme.

It plans a new vision for the dual carriageway and its immediate environs, creating new cycle and walking lanes and opening up spaces beside the busy road.

But it has been dogged by claims of a lack of consultation and branded a waste of money.

Bollards have been put in place along Burnside Drive in a month-long trial to show how the re-shaped link might look.

The early weight of online opinion is firmly against the scheme as locals have taken to popular community Facebook sites.

Criticism has included reported of emergency vehicles being held up in single-lane traffic, and an absence of cyclists in the zoned-off cycle lanes.

Keyboard warriors

However, Arbroath Independent councillor Lois Speed fears those in favour of the project, or willing to give the trial a chance, are being heavily outnumbered by keyboard warriors.

“Of course there will be those who think it is not a good idea, just as there are those who will be fully in support of it,” she said.

“But I think some people are perhaps a little fearful of standing up for it on social media because of the possible backlash they might come in for given some of the comments we have seen in these early days.

“The main aim of the trial is to continue to raise awareness of the project and to allow people to experience the reallocated space in the way proposed.

Out with @sustrans @AngusCouncil @LoisLooTour on #ebikes on the mean streets of Arbroath today trying out the temp cycle lanes and planning for our #activetravel #festival pic.twitter.com/B8zOjCt2Rg — Angus Cycle Hub (@AngusCycleHub) June 18, 2021

“It’s not just a cycle lane, it is a much wider project about how we use the area for everyone.

“There’s no doubt the pandemic altered the way public participation events would have been carried out.

“But there have already been many opportunities already for people to have their say.”

Active travel events

“But the design is certainly not a done deal.

“That is why I would be encouraging as many people as possible to come forward to help shape the design.

“Suggestions and comments can be made on the virtual consultation hub, where people will also find social pinpoint,” she said.

“I have heard many good comments and people planning to go out and try it, with their families, to see how the scheme feels.

“There are a series of active travel events planned and next week a 3D model will be available to view in the Harbour visitor centre for the remainder of the trial.

“We really need the feedback on this scheme and the opportunities are definitely there for people to offer their opinion.

“But I hope they do that in the right way rather than just shouting loudly on social media,” said Ms Speed.