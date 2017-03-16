Administration councillors who “dodged” car parking charges by using designated visitor spaces should pay the money back, according to opposition parties in Dundee.

Four SNP councillors — John Alexander, Bill Campbell, Alan Ross and Vari McDonald — have been accused of not paying a monthly £65 city centre monthly parking charge by taking advantage of a loophole, allowing them to stay in visitor spaces for free.

Labour and Lib Dem representatives have called on the councillors to pay back the money.

“If the council found a member of the public had exploited a similar type of loophole, they would take action to recover the money,” said Labour councillor Richard McCready.

“There is a moral duty to pay back the money, at a time when public services continue to be cut.”

The SNP maintains its councillors were incorrectly advised they could use the bays when carrying out public duties, and had “acted in good faith”.