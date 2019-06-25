Councillors in Dundee asked to declare ‘climate emergency’

Councillors are to be asked to declare a “climate emergency” in Dundee in what is being hailed as a victory by local environment campaigners.

Council leader John Alexander will encourage elected members to agree to the landmark declaration, called for by activists this year.

The move could result in Dundee joining Edinburgh, Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and the Highlands in pledging to reach a target of “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions earlier than expected.

The SNP administration leader said: “There is no magic remedy to the global ecologic tragedy and Dundee’s impact on the worldwide picture will realistically be minute, even negligible.

“But we need to show clear leadership and do everything we can to support an international response.

“We will be putting a motion calling for all of Dundee’s politicians to stand together and declare a climate emergency.

​“The more cities, regions and nations take a robust response, the more we can begin to turn the tide.”

The call for cross-party consensus on the environment comes weeks after Extinction Rebellion campaigners Jo Becker and Louise King asked councillors to aim for net-zero emissions by 2025.

Ms King said: “It’s something we all think about on a daily basis but inaction will not make it go away.

“We’ve got to do what is necessary and realistic. Inaction will not pay off later.”

While not meeting the 2025 goal, the council is being asked to agree to meet commitments set out by Scottish ministers to achieve new emissions targets by 2045 – five years ahead of schedule.

A report on the council’s existing progress in reducing its environmental impact is also set to be reviewed on Monday.

The document, from city sustainability chief Bryan Harris, details a number of steps taken, including district heating schemes for new homes and the widespread adoption of electric cars.

City chiefs are also considering giving themselves a “carbon budget” to ensure ever-shrinking emission targets are being met.