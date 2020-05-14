Councillors in Dundee and Fife slam ‘highly irresponsible’ plans for lockdown protest organised by anti-vax group

Councillors have urged the public to stay away from planned mass protests against lockdown restrictions this weekend and described the events as “irresponsible and upsetting”.

Posters circulating on social media have stated that the city’s Balgay Park and Kinbrae Park in Newport-on-Tay are to host the “largest mass gathering since the lockdown” on Saturday.

Organised by a group called UK Freedom Movement, the events are being promoted on Facebook as part of a series of around 60 gatherings reportedly expected to take place across the country.

Members of the UK Freedom Movement are believed to be “anti-vaxxers” opposed to child vaccinations. It’s unclear if the group and its flyers are a hoax.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson, whose ward takes in Balgay Park, has said the “dim stunt” has caused great concern for a number of his constituents.

He said: “It is clearly in breach of Scottish Government instruction in relation to social distancing.

“Many constituents use the park for legitimate exercise as is allowed and this proposed stunt threatens to hamper that right. I know local residents will take a dim view of stunts like this at such a difficult time for everybody.

“I reported the posts to Police Scotland and was pleased to receive a very prompt response assuring me that they are aware of the proposed event and have plans in place for occurrences such as these.”

Newport-on-Tay councillor Johnny Tepp said the event would cause chaos in the small town and put many locals at risk.

He added: “I’m very upset about it, I think it is irresponsible in many ways and I have already had several worried residents contacting me to ask what is going on as they are vulnerable individuals and they feel that it is putting their safety at risk.

“Kinbrae park is on a steep slope and has no parking around the area either so it would be so it would be a bad idea to come and they would be breaking the law.

“Police are saying don’t come and I would like to strongly echo their warning – just don’t come.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We have been made aware of these leaflets and would strongly urge people not to take part.

“Public gatherings of more than two people, with limited exceptions, are prohibited.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “We are aware of this flyer being circulated on social media and are in discussions with Police Scotland.”