Councillors hit out over youths throwing stones from Dundee charity shop roof

Councillors have hit out after more disorder in Broughty Ferry saw youths allegedly throwing stones off the roof of a charity shop.

Craig Duncan and Philip Scott spoke out after images emerged on social media showing the youngsters standing on the top of the Debra charity shop on Brook Street, while allegedly throwing stones at passers-by.

It’s the latest incident in the Ferry over recent months, after police stepped up patrols to curb anti-social behaviour by teens in the area.

Mr Scott said: “It’s concerning and the latest in quite a long line of incidents.

“Hopefully the police can get hold of this and nip it in the bud.

“We don’t usually get stuff like this going on, hopefully it will go as quickly as it comes.”

Meanwhile, Mr Duncan encouraged members of the public who witness events like this to report them to the police.

He said: “When people see things like that they really want to report it to the police.

“The useful thing for anyone to do is if people are chucking stones that’s obviously hazardous and they really want to contact police.

“I’ve been in touch recently with the police about minor fireraising, they had to take away one of the bins I got installed.”

Just last week a bin had to be removed from Castle Green after it was vandalised five times in a month – including being set on fire.

Michelle Scott, Debra Shops area manager East Scotland, said: “We are concerned for the safety of anyone who chooses to climb on the roof.

“Our shop in Broughty Ferry raises vital funds to help provide life changing care and support to people suffering from the potentially fatal skin blistering condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and funding pioneering research into effective treatments and a cure for the condition.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We would ask anyone who is having to deal with anti-social behaviour from youths during the summer to call us on 101 and report it.”

“While we may not be able to attend immediately, information provided assists us in identifying individuals and groups responsible in order to take appropriate action.”