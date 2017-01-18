Dundee City Council plans to make providing enhanced public transport links for areas of high deprivation the centre of its public transport policy.

A cross-party political group met to discuss how council money can be best spent to support bus firms such as Xplore Dundee in providing bus services to Dundonians.

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short and Lochee councillor Alan Ross, who have both campaigned for a more reliable bus service in their wards, are also meeting Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to discuss the issue.

Dozens of angry pensioners have vented their fury to public transport bosses over a perceived lack of services in the city.

Both Xplore and Stagecoach East met public transport users in November.

Councillor Short said: “Because of the Fairness Commission, we decided to include transport in the local outlook plan. The social and inclusion elements are at the top of the list. The reason the group is getting together is to try to ensure we make right decisions with tenders.”