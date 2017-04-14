City council planning officials will urge councillors to reject plans for a controversial whisky bar overlooking a historic Dundee cemetery.

Proposals have been lodged with the local authority for a £300,000 restaurant and bar next to the Howff in the city centre.

Brunton Design, of Carnoustie, submitted the Bank Street plans on behalf of West One Residential Ltd.

Four separate applications will be considered at a meeting next week — and while planners support the change of use of the building from offices to a cafe, they say the proposed alterations and extension to the listed property, and potential use as a licensed restaurant, should be turned down as they don’t meet planning policies.

The plans would involve a glass box seating area being attached to the side of the building, looking directly on to the graveyard.

The restaurant would seat about 70 people and host private dining and a whisky bar.

The plans attracted criticism from Dundee Howff Conservation Group — and councillors will be told on Monday that there have been several objections to the proposal.

Meanwhile, other food and drink plans to be discussed at the same meeting could also be knocked back.

Councillors will also consider proposals for a drive-through Starbucks outlet and a Marston’s pub/restaurant on land near Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Developers say that the plans — an updated version of proposals for a Starbucks that came forward early in 2015 — would give the area a major boost.

However, councillors will be told that the proposals fail to satisfy the requirements of the local development plan and should be refused.

City planners are also recommending that an application for a part-change of use at Downfield Juniors’ football ground on Balgowan Avenue should be refused.

Plans have been lodged to create a community shop and beauty salon within the social club in a bid to widen use of the facilities and make the club money.

But 11 neighbours have objected — while a 235-signature petition against the plans has also been lodged — and officials say it doesn’t comply with the development plan.