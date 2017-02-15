Councillors to discuss Dundee primary school plan

Councillors will decide whether to approve plans to build Dundee’s biggest primary school in Whitfield at a meeting next week.

Plans have been submitted for a new school to replace three primary schools and a nursery in the north east of the city.

Planning permission is being sought for a school and nursery to replace Longhaugh Primary School, St Luke’s and St Matthew’s RC Primary School, St Vincent’s RC Primary School and Longhaugh Nursery School.

Councillors will meet on February 20 to discuss whether to give the go-ahead to the proposals, which have been recommended for approval — subject to conditions — by council officers.

The new three-floor building would provide space for 868 primary pupils and 125 full-time nursery pupils. There are also plans for two playing fields, a multi-use games area, a nursery play area and an outdoor seating area in grounds on the site at the north side of Lothian Crescent.