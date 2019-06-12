Councillors being told to reject proposals for Clark’s Bakery takeaway at Myrekirk

A second bid by local bakery firm Clark’s to open a takeaway at Myrekirk could be in danger of being turned down by councillors.

In March, the business submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council seeking permission to open a cafe beside Starbucks at the western edge of the city.

However, councillors are being told to refuse the development in a report being presented to committee on Monday night.

They will be told the bakery’s plans would draw trade away from economic hubs such as Lochee High Street and the city centre.

The planning report says: “The application for a hot food cafe and takeaway is not in accordance with the development plan. There are no material considerations of sufficient weight that would justify approval of planning permission.

“Therefore it is recommended that planning permission be refused.”

However Jonathon Clark, third-generation owner of the family business, has called on councillors to support a local business by granting the application.

He said: “We’ve got eight shops in Dundee, two in the city centre, and we’re about to renew our Lochee lease for another five years just as Greggs has pulled out of the high street there.

“We’re creating 30-plus jobs, unskilled jobs that Dundee badly needs, and we’re trying to lower our carbon footprint.

“We’ve tried to go into retail parks and nobody wants us because they want big companies like Greggs.

“This bit of land can’t be developed into anything else – and we want to show that Dundee has a bit of character.

“When you drive through most big cities it’s all the same thing you see – Starbucks, Costa, Greggs, Burger King.

“We’re not shutting any shops. We’re growing.

“We employ 115 staff, up from 47 four years ago. Our wage bill is more than £1 million every year and that is going back into the local economy.

“All of our suppliers are local. We’re trying to keep up with the bigger guys.”

The application is the second such attempt by Clark’s to open beside the Kingsway.

​Its first attempt was rejected in October by city planners who said the proposed use of converted shipping containers would have a “detrimental” impact on the area.

However, the firm’s situation bears similarities to that endured by Starbucks for its plans at Myrekirk in 2017.

Council officers had recommended refusing the American coffee giant’s drive-through and sit-in cafe for many of the same reasons – believing the city centre and local shopping districts would suffer if it went ahead. Councillors ultimately voted 15 to 10 for the plans.