Councillor’s appeal over ‘lack of coordination’ around Dundee roadworks

A Dundee councillor has said more needs to be done to ease roadworks issues.

Councillor Richard McCready, Labour’s city development spokesman, called for them to be coordinated better.

He made the appeal after the council published a report on the quality of roadworks across the city.

Councillor McCready said: “The report before us at next Monday’s city development committee is welcome in so far as it suggests the quality of roadworks across the city is high and that the various utility companies which can dig up our roads are reinstating them to a high standard.

“However, the main issue raised with me is the lack of coordination regarding them.

“We have had many main roads impacted by roadworks at the same time. While companies such as BT, Scotland Gas Networks, Scottish and Southern Energy, Scottish Water and Virgin media among others, have a right to dig up roads, the council has a role in coordinating these works.

“It could go as far as to stop them. I think motorists and shopkeepers would welcome better coordination.

“Roadworks that either improve utility services or the quality of the carriageway are to be welcomed, but we have seen roads such as Perth Road in my ward dug up time after time. The council could have done more to ensure better coordination of roadworks.’”