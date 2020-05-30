Councillor urges people to behave with ‘more caution’ after litter left at Broughty Castle

A Broughty Ferry councillor has urged people to behave with “more caution” after a number of local residents raised concerns about littering at a historic landmark.

Councillor Craig Duncan has expressed his concerns to Dundee City Council after video footage showing a large amount of litter on the grass surrounding Broughty Castle was posted on Facebook on Friday evening.

© DC Thomson

Councillor Duncan said he has asked the local authority to arrange for the provision of additional bins in the area, as well as a clean-up.

He said: “To some extent this happens every year in the Ferry. It’s a go-to place and with the slightest bit of sun, people come here from all over.

“But the trouble is that these are not normal times and they actually coincide with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“With some people if you give them an inch they take a mile and that’s by no means only young people.

“These are not normal times so you cannot actually have business as usual. I’m as keen as the next person to see lockdown ended but, as the first minister said, if people don’t behave responsibly then we’re not out of this yet.

“People need to realise that lockdown is being gradually eased but has not ended.”

He added: “Frankly people need to behave with more caution and mutual respect if they want to avoid a very unwelcome return of more severe lockdown measures.

“I have asked the council for extra resources but I do understand the situation. I’m quite prepared to cut them a bit of slack because they’re actually doing a good job with what they have.”

The councillor, who also voiced concerns about general anti-social behaviour in the Ferry, said he has liaised with Police Scotland and passed on the concerns of local residents, with the force assuring that they will deploy extra patrols this weekend.

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.