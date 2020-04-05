Councillor urges people in Dundee to do their bit and help support stretched community services during Covid-19 outbreak

A city councillor has urged people to work together to help stretched public services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Craig Duncan, who represents the Broughty Ferry ward, has spoken out about the need for Dundee residents to do their bit to ensure city council workers can do their job effectively as they grapple with staff shortages.

It comes after residents in the Ferry reported seeing several overflowing dog bins around the area, leading to concerns the mess could pose a health hazard during the Covid-19 outbreak.

But Mr Duncan admitted council services are under a lot of pressure, with more staff absences than usual as employee follow the government guidelines during the virus outbreak.

“I have received a number of concerns about overflowing dog waste bins at several locations,” the Liberal Democrat councillor said.

“There was one at Panmurefield Den, Guthrie Terrace and Marlee Road. There were reports of mess being along the front of the esplanade as well – I could go on and on.”

He added: “The council is struggling with very high rates of staff absences through self-isolation and illness and, to be fair, they are doing very well with the much reduced resources.

“Perhaps, instead of putting the dog waste in the public bins provided people could maybe take it home with them and dispose of it there.

“The council are struggling to keep on top of it all and it’s not possible for it to be business as usual during these unprecedented times.

“So for the time being and until all the staff are back at work, people will have to help out.”

The Ferry councillor also offered his praised to those working on the front line to help keep community services going in the trying circumstances.

Mr Duncan said: “These are unprecedented times and there is a lot of demands are being dealt with.

“As with times like these, it brings out good in people and people are helping out.”

