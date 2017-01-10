Dundee taxi drivers have been warned that they must have qualifications in place or they could be out of a job at the end of May.

Regulations agreed by the council’s licensing committee in 2014 mean all drivers must be trained to SVQ level 2 or equivalent by May 31.

Three courses of SVQ or equivalent level were approved by the committee and are being run by Dundee and Angus College, Unite the Union, and another by the taxi offices.

The qualification is aimed at improving driver quality, passenger safety and creating a service that achieves nationally recognised standards.

Graeme Stephen, who is chairman of the Dundee Taxi Drivers’ Association, said that some drivers had indicated they hadn’t registered to complete the course.

He said: “I think there was maybe a feeling when it was announced that some drivers thought they wouldn’t have to do it and could carry on driving but that’s not the case.

“There’s not really any excuse, as they’ve had three years to do it.

“I can’t see how it will be a bad thing for anyone, as it’s a qualification at the end of the day. There could be a few who will find they can’t carry on driving in May or decide to retire or quit.

“People who have started it by May 31 will be given a temporary licence for three months to complete it in that time. For anyone else, they will have their licence revoked and have to do their street knowledge test and medical again, as well as the SVQ.”

The first of the approved courses is SVQ Level 2 and is being organised by Unite the Union and is free for all union members.

The second is a vocational-related qualification (VRQ) being run by Dundee & Angus College.

The third course is a VRQ run by the taxi offices, with content similar to the Dundee & Angus College course.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, chairman of the licensing committee, urged drivers who hadn’t registered for a course to do so as a matter of urgency.

He said: “We’ve made it clear that we will ensure these qualifications have been met by all drivers.

“I think perhaps some drivers thought this wouldn’t be implemented, or that it wasn’t important but it is essential for drivers to remain on the road.

“I’d encourage anybody, who hasn’t registered, to do it now and not to wait about and find they are too late.”