Councillor to face misconduct hearing after LBGTQ+ spat with school chaplain

A Tayside councillor is to face a conduct hearing over a spat in which he accused a school chaplain of being an “extreme anti-LBGTQ+ activist”.

Carnoustie representative Brian Boyd was reported to Scotland’s ethical standards watchdog earlier this year over remarks he made about Reverend Mike Goss.

Mr Boyd described the Barry chaplain as “an extreme anti-LBGTQ+ activist working against inclusion in his own church” who used “hurtful and discriminatory language” in public comments.

He refused to apologise for the remarks when put under pressure to do so.

The Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland, which received a complaint about Mr Boyd from Mr Goss, has now referred the case to the Standards Commission for Scotland.

A hearing date has been set for February 20, with a venue yet to be decided but likely to be within the Angus Council area.

At the hearing, Mr Boyd will have to justify his conduct to a professional committee.

If he is found to have breached the standards expected to be upheld by a councillor, Mr Boyd could face censure, suspension, or disqualification altogether.

He could not be reached for comment.

The row over Mr Goss started after pupils at Carnoustie High launched a petition to depose him as the school chaplain.

Students said they wanted him removed from the position over claims he was homophobic and had made disparaging comments about gay people in the past.

The chaplain had started a formal protest over the Church of Scotland’s move to back same-sex marriages in 2016.

And in an interview last year he claimed “same-sex relationships are not what God has planned for us as human beings”.

The petition was unsuccessful and Mr Goss remains in his post.

He previously described the petition as a “tissue of lies” and said the allegations were “potentially actionable”.

Mr Goss declined to comment when contacted by the Tele.