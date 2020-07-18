Councillor spearheads call for city libraries to reopen

Community leaders in Dundee are calling for the swift re-opening of local libraries.

Their cause has been taken up by Stobswell councillor Lynne Short who said libraries were “the heart” of city communities and it was high time they were reopened.

A spokesman for Stobswell Forum said that members discussed their concerns at a meeting on Thursday night.

He said: “It looks like local libraries and community spaces will struggle to open anytime soon.

“Stobswell Forum discussed the impact of this and are set to write to local Councillor Lynne Short regarding the importance of both The Arthurstone Community Library and Community Space Office – an integral part of our community and should be reopened as soon as it is safely possible.”

Lynne said: “I fully support the call for the re-opening of our libraries and community spaces.

“They are at the very heart of our communities and provide a space for many people to go to for many purposes.

“It’s in our libraries that people can have access to computers to deal with benefit matters, apply for jobs and generally have access to the internet.

“Our libraries are also a place for people to socialise and meet up with others, as well as giving access to simple things like our local newspapers.

“I will be speaking to Leisure and Culture Dundee and asking where we stand on getting our libraries re-opened.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said the local authority welcomed the Scottish Government’s announcement that the library sector could begin reopening from July 15.

“We are currently working on our reopening plans and have complex arrangements we need to make so that we can keep everyone safe,” he said.

“We therefore did not open libraries on that date. We will let the councillor and the public know about our phased approach to reopening soon.

“In the interim customers will not incur fines on any books they have out on loan. We would like to thank everyone for their continued patience.

“Regular service updates will be posted on our website and on our social media channels.”