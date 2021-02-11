Councillor questions the credentials of the board overseeing health and social care in Dundee

The local authority should question “doing business” with the board set up to oversee health and social care in Dundee, a councillor has claimed.

Labour’s Richard McCready criticised the city’s Integration Joint Board after auditors published the latest in a number of critical reports on the body.

The IJB oversees the work of the city’s health and social care partnership and manages community health services.

It is supposed to enable closer relationships between various parts of the health and care system.

But Mr McCready has questioned its credentials.

He said: “If this was a company or third sector organisation that was continually getting this kind of audit report then Dundee City Council would not do business with them.

“I know we’re forced by legislation to provide joint services, but I do wonder how long we can go on with this, with the continual issues around governance and budget for the IJB.

“I wonder if any officers have any views if there are any alternatives for Dundee City Council to find a better partner.

“Or are there any options for the council to make its case far more strongly to the Scottish Government of the unsatisfactory nature of what’s going on here.”

The IJB is a partnership between the council, NHS Tayside and other charities and third sector groups.

In their report, auditors criticised senior managers for repeatedly failing to tackle issues in a number of areas, including financial management.

Auditors have previously said a black hole in health and social care funding in Dundee is a “significant” cause for concern.

Council chief executive Greg Colgan told councillors on Dundee’s scrutiny committee senior financial staff had been appointed subsequent to the auditor’s report.

Lines of communication between partners had also improved, the committee heard.

Vicky Irons, chief officer, said: “It’s quite hard to hear some of the comments that have just been made in terms of performance of the IJB.

“There has been a lack of progress with some of the recommendations, but I as chief officer don’t have any concerns about our ability to fulfil all of these recommendations in full.

“We have developed an action plan this year – despite being in a pandemic – that will get us to a better place.

“I would genuine hope that if you reflect back on the performance of the partnership, particularly the pandemic, where we have delivered against all of our key performance indicators. Some where we are the best in Scotland.

“You can be reassured we have the right managerial processes and systems in place.”