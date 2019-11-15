Councillor objects to plans to several public payphones from Broughty Ferry

A Broughty Ferry councillor has hit out at proposals to remove several public payphones from the area.

Councillor Craig Duncan has said he is furious about the plans.

Public payphones which are up for the chop are based at King Street, Castle Street and Dundee Road.

He said: “While we all accept that pay phones have less usage today than in the days before mobile phones, they still provide a valuable service for those without access to a mobile, particularly in emergency situations.

“The phone boxes in King Street and Castle Street are close to the river and the life-saving equipment.

“At this rate, we are fast losing any phone boxes that are left and that is very concerning, particularly as many are still used to call the emergency services.”

A BT spokesperson said: “We’ve received objections to the removal of three payphones in Broughty Ferry which will remain in the community following a consultation in July.

“We’re consulting with Dundee City Council on a further seven payphones in the area, three of which reside in Broughty Ferry. If the council object, these will remain.

“There are currently five payphones within 3km of each other and we are also offering communities the chance to adopt traditional red ‘heritage’ phone boxes for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme to transform them into something inspirational for their local area, potentially to install life-saving defibrillators as many communities have done across the UK, including Dundee.”