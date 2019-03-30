Councillor intervenes over sewage issue in garden of Dundee family

A Maryfield councillor has stepped in to help a family whose garden was flooded with human waste after reading about their plight in the Tele.

Derrick Murdoch, of Thornbank Terrace, said the human waste in his garden has become such an issue it was making his family “ill”.

Now, Derrick’s local councillor – Lynne Short – has intervened, saying the council will use its full powers to fix the situation.

Mr Murdoch said: “We had to do something about the mess as it was making family members ill.

“We have lived with this disgusting mess for almost four months now and we couldn’t stand it any longer.

“I have spent £300 of my own money having a trench dug and cleaning the area around our house and garden.

“However it now means the waste is pouring down on to Broughty Ferry Road and stretching up the main road and pavement for almost quarter of a mile.

“I didn’t know what else to do.

“This has gone on for so long and no one has been doing anything to help us.”

Derrick’s mum Doris, 72, said the disgusting mess which overflowed on to her steps and into her garden left her scared to leave the house.

Doris explained a pipe had burst in her neighbour’s garden and the waste had flooded out of the pipe towards her house, up her outside steps and down on to the pavement.

SNP councillor Ms Short said she was horrified to learn what the family had been having to live with.

She said: “Having seen the article in the Tele I was shocked that this could be occurring on the streets of Dundee in 2019 and had to do something to make it right.

“I have spoken to my constituents to get a better understanding of the situation and background.

“From there I have now contacted our manager for public health who will use the powers available to the council to bring this matter to a satisfactory conclusion.

“Public heath and safety is paramount and, as councillors, we have an opportunity to use our responsibilities to the public to make sure that their needs are a priority.”