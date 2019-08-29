Councillor in bid to salvage parts of proposed ‘superschool’ on outskirts of Dundee after plans collapse

A councillor has revealed a bid will be made to salvage some part of the proposed new “superschool” on the western outskirts of Dundee.

Apparently plans for the school at the Western Gateway have collapsed after failing to win support from Perth and Kinross and Angus councils.

It was hoped the school, which would have taught children from the ages of two to 18, could include pupils from all three local authority areas.

But according to reports today, Perth and Kinross Council has declined to back the scheme.

Dundee City Council’s Lib Dem leader Fraser Macpherson has admitted he was disappointed and insisted he has already taken steps in a bid to salvage something from the plans.

Mr Macpherson said: “This is disappointing. There is a lot of merit in these plans for this school.

“I have already written to Dundee City Council’s director of children and families services for more detailed information about why Perth and Angus have rejected these plans.

“I would like to know the concerns of the residents of the two local authority areas about the proposals for a superschool.

“It would have made a lot of sense to provide a school like this in the area for pupils from all three local authority areas and for families buying houses in the Western Gateway.”

Mr Macpherson added: “I would be keen to see if something could be tweaked or saved from the proposals to allow something to go ahead.

“It is vitally important that a school is provided at the Western Gateway as soon as possible.”

Ruth Bickerton, of West Green Park Residents group, admitted she was saddened by the latest news but says the group’s main battles lie ahead.

She said: “This is disappointing news. However, our priority remains that a primary school is built in the area.”

Bill Batchelor, chairman of the newly formed Western Gateway Community group, added: “We were never overly confident that all three local authorities would agree on the proposals.”