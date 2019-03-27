Councillor hits out at firestarters at Strathmatine Hospital following blaze on outskirts of Dundee

A councillor has hit out at “mindless” fireraisers who set parts of a derelict hospital alight on Sunday night.

Angus councillor Craig Fotheringham has hit out at the criminals who caused the damage at the Strathmartine site and insists emergency services should not have to give up valuable time and resources to deal with those kind of issues.

Police are still hunting for those responsible.

Councillor Fotheringham said: “Yet again, mindless individuals have started fires at Strathmartine Hospital, putting our already stretched emergency services to more unnecessary inconvenience.

“This nonsense needs to stop before there is a fatality.

“This latest blaze would seem nothing less than wilful fireraising and I hope the culprits are apprehended and severely dealt with.”

Karen McAulay, a Strathmartine Hospital preservation campaigner, has urged for action to be taken.

She said: “Overall, the best option would be for the site to be developed as a matter of urgency.

“This would provide security, guarantee a successful outcome for the Listed Buildings, and put an end to the ongoing, costly saga.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information about this suspicious fire.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and was confirmed as being deliberate.

“It goes without saying that if this fire had taken hold quickly, the person or persons who started it could potentially have been trapped inside, with obvious dire consequences.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “Site safety and security is the responsibility of the owner. Council officers make regular visits to the site and highlight any concerns they have. We have has contacted the owner’s agent requesting an update.”